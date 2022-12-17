Emotional Azhar announces Test retirement

KARACHI: Pakistan's prolific Test batsman and former skipper Azhar Ali on Friday announced retirement from Test cricket.

The third Test between Pakistan and England which will begin from Saturday (today) here at the National Bank Cricket Arena will be his last test. He announced his retirement during an emotional news conference here at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

“I will like to call it the day after this game (Karachi Test) for which I am available for selection,” Azhar said. “Its a matter of honour for me to represent Pakistan but everything has it's end and I thought to finish my career on a good note,” Azhar said.

“I have good memories while representing Pakistan and I think it's a fine bunch of players. I also thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the former chief selector Mohsin Hasan Khan who picked me for the first time and Shahid Afridi who has been supporting since then. Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan also supported me,” he said.

He dispelled the impression that he was compelled to call it a day saying it was purely his sole decision. “I am very happy that youngsters are coming. I did what I thought the good one. It was my last season and I wanted to complete 100 tests and if it cannot be done so you know youngsters are coming. I think someone's statement should not make a difference after so long a career,” Azhar said.

He said that he did not plan for future.

“I have not planned for future. I will pursue domestic commitments and will give time to my family,” said Azhar.

Azhar said that test cricket is being evolved, adding England have brought a new thing and it is possible other nations would also adopt that. “Test cricket is such a format which is liked by every player and the existence of the other formats is due to test cricket,” Azhar said.

He also expressed his happiness over the return of cricket in Pakistan.

“Its a huge thing that cricket has returned here. It helps in the promotion of cricket and things are going towards a right direction,” Azhar said.

He thanked all his supporters at various stages, doctors who helped him during his injuries in the last few years, his fans, friends, media and family members for their enormous support during his long career as a cricketer.

With 7,097 runs in 96 matches at an average of 42.49, Azhar is Pakistan’s fifth leading Test run-getter behind Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530).