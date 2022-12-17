Stokes wary of Abrar threat

KARACHI: Eyeing a whitewash of the three-match series against Pakistan England skipper Ben Stokes wants his charges to focus on the 'process' in the Karachi Test which will begin here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Saturday (today).

“My message to the crew was to concentrate on the process and obviously we want to win this Test and it will be great to leave here with 3-0,” Ben Stokes told a pre-match news conference here on Friday.

“But the big thing is that my message to the crew is to concentrate on the process and not worry too much about the outcome so as long we will stick to that I think it’s a good opportunity,” said the skipper.

“He is an exciting talent and having a wrist spinner in these conditions is very crucial. The wicket is very dry. I think it will spin more than the last Test match,” Stokes said. Stokes said that the Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed can pose challenge for them in Karachi.

“He bowled with accuracy in the whole Test match,” Stokes said about Abrar who made a dream debut in Multan by taking 11 wickets in Pakistan's lost cause on his debut.

“Our batsmen were picking his deliveries he was delivering to us but I guess so far when he bowls off the pitch he has great control what he does and that is why he had a great Test match last week. And I think he will pose a challenge to us again and we will try to cope with that,” Stokes said.

Abrar had put a real life into the Multan Test when he took seven wickets in the first innings and had reduced the visitors to only 281.