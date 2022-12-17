Jordanian police officer shot dead

AMMAN: Gunfire killed a senior Jordanian officer and wounded two other police in the country´s south, where protesters have taken to the streets for days against rising fuel prices, authorities said on Friday.

Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, was shot in the head on Thursday while officers tried to “calm down riots” in the southern town of Al-Husseiniya, the Public Security Directorate said in a statement. A separate PSD statement said an officer and a non-commissioned officer “were shot while calming down ´saboteurs´ who had staged riots”, also in Al-Husseiniya.