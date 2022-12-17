Missing US student located in Spain

LYON: An American student who disappeared in November from his university in eastern France has made contact with his parents from Spain, a French prosecutor said on Friday.

“We have just learned that Kenneth DeLand was able to speak to his parents today. He is thought to be in Spain,” Eric Vaillant, chief prosecutor for the city of Grenoble, told reporters. “No problem” had been reported with his health, he added. DeLand, 21, was studying French at the University of Grenoble-Alpes as part of an exchange programme with his St. John Fisher University in New York state.