Spacey in court on sex offence charges

LONDON: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London via videolink from the Middle East on Friday, accused of seven new sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s.
The 63-year-old star of “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” has previously denied five similar allegations against three other men. At Westminster Magistrates Court in central London, Spacey spoke only to confirm his full name -- Kevin Spacey Fowler -- date of birth and to give an address in Waterloo, south London. He was wearing a dark suit, light blue tie and glasses.
