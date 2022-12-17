Five children among 10 dead in France

LYON: Ten people died including five children on Friday in a pre-dawn blaze at a rundown seven-storey apartment building in a deprived suburb of the French city of Lyon, the government said on Friday.

Prosecutors were probing the source of the fire that broke out at around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin that Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called a known drug-dealing spot.

Darmanin said it was too early to draw any conclusions about the cause but hailed the work of firefighters who arrived on the scene 12 minutes after being alerted. They “were able to save 15 people by taking considerable risks for their own lives by climbing the building from the outside... saving children and babies up to the seventh floor,” he said.

“Without the rapidity of the fire services and their heroism we would have had a much worse toll,” he said. Nineteen people were injured, including four “whose lives are still in danger”, Darmanin said, adding that some of the bodies of the deceased were still being identified.