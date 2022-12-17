Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugees envoy

GENEVA: Angelina Jolie announced on Friday that she is stepping down from her role as the UNHCR´s special envoy after more than 20 years of working with the United Nations´ refugee agency.

The Hollywood actress, 47, has carried out more than 60 field missions with UNHCR, shining a spotlight on the plight of millions of people displaced from their homes over the past two decades.

“After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions,” Jolie said in a statement. “I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people.”

UNHCR called her one of the most influential proponents of refugee rights. The Oscar-winning US star has worked with UNHCR since 2001 and became a special envoy in 2012.