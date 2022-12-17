1,500 fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

BERLIN: A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Friday, sending a “tsunami” of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.
It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said. “A million litres of water and all the fish inside spilled onto the ground floor” of the hotel complex housing the aquarium, a spokesman for the Berlin fire department told AFP.
Guests at the Radisson Blu hotel reported being woken up by a loud bang and the feeling of a small earthquake, before seeing the destroyed aquarium and wrecked hotel lobby. Two people suffered light injuries from glass splinters and were taken to hospital and all the fish died.
