QWP asks govt to give relief to people

TIMERGARA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday asked the government to take solid steps to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Addressing a gathering in Lower Dir district, he said that rising inflation coupled with unemployment had made life miserable for the people.

Political workers from various political parties, including Badshahzada, Quresh Khan, Dost Mohammad, Meraj Khan, Bakht Kalam, Ghani Rahman and others announced joining the QWP along with their family members.

Sikandar Sherpao asked the federal government to help resolve the financial problems of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by releasing its due share in the budget and the net hydel profit arrears.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been ruling the province for nine years, but its leaders did not bother to raise voice for its rights.

The QWP leader said that KP ran into financial difficulties due to the incompetence of the PTI rulers.

He maintained that the province did not have enough money to pay salaries to the government employees.

He expressed concern over the worsening law and order in the Malakand division and said it was the prime responsibility of the provincial government to curb lawlessness and provide protection to the people.

Sikandar Sherpao extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the Army Public School attack martyrs and said the entire nation shared their grief.