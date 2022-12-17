Alleged killer of peace body member arrested in Swat

MINGORA: The murderer of a village defence committee (VDC) member was arrested, a senior police official said on Friday.

Addressing press conference here at the Swat Press Club, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan said that the culprit murdered the VDC member in the name of honour.

District Police Officer (DPO), Swat, Shafiullah Gandapor, SP Upper Swat Khankhel and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The official said that a bullet-riddled body was recovered from the Asharbanr area of Charbagh Tehsil, which was shifted to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital for post-mortem.

He added that the slain man was identified as Muhammad Qayyum and a special team was constituted to know the causes of the murder.

“During the investigation it was found that the assassinated Muhammad Qayyum had illicit relations with a woman.

It was also found that the same woman had also illicit relations with another man identified as Muhammd Salim,” he said , adding that Muhammad Salim along with Farman Ali opened fire on Muhammad Qayyum and killed him on the spot.

The RPO explained that the culprit had confessed to have committed the crime and court proceedings had been initiated against the accused.

Sajjad Khan said that there was complete peace in the entire Malakand Division including Swat valley. The top cop maintained that the tourist police were busy facilitating the visitors.

“The government and local administration have announced plans to arrange various winter sports festivals in various parts of Swat valley including Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba and Kalam.