Officials vow to check timber smuggling in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The officials concerned in Upper Kohistan on Friday finalised a strategy to curb timber smuggling and deforestation in the district.
“Nobody, how influential he may be, will be allowed to illegally cut the forests across the district
and henceforth no saw machine could operate without receiving a license,” Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asif told a meeting held in his office to evolve a comprehensive strategy to end the timber smuggling and deforestation in the district.
The meeting, which was attended among others by the district police officer, assistant commissioner Dasu, forest magistrates and divisional forest officer decided to launch a crackdown against illegal saw machines in parts of the
district.
“Our district is enriched with natural treasures and forests and we will never allow a handful of people to disturb the environment through deforestation and timber smugglings,” the official said.
He maintained that the saw machines working without getting prior approval or licences would be sealed permanently and strict legal action would be initiated against the operators.
“The government has approved many development projects, including roads and other infrastructures, to explore more tourism sites and attract visitors to the scenic valleys.
The DC said the Kohistan region was the future commercial hub of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as mega energy projects, including a 4300-megawatts Dasu Hydropower project were executed in the district.
