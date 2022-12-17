JUIF activists stage peace rally in South Waziristan

WANA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) activists staged a peace rally in South Waziristan on Friday.

Addressing a rally at the district headquarters of South Waziristan, JUIF district head Maulana Mirza Jan, general secretary Maulana Rafiuddin and other speakers said that extortions, killings and other crimes had witnessed a surge in South Waziristan and the government must take measures to restore order in the area.

The speakers also demanded a crackdown on drugs and vehicles with tinted windows in the

area, besides actions against extortionists and kidnappers. They also demanded shifting of offices to Lower Waziristan following the notification regarding the division of South Waziristan.

They also demanded status quo on two National Assembly seats of South Waziristan and demanded an increase in the provincial assembly seats for the

area.

They also demanded release of MNA Ali Wazir and also demanded the recovery of Tariq Karekhel and Jamshed Kakakhel, who were kidnapped recently.