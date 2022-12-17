Cop hailed for winning gold medal in BS exam

TIMERGARA: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand division Sajjad Khan has paid tribute to the under-training young police cop Subhanullah, hailing from Lower Dir district, for winning a gold medal in BS Political Science Department exam under University of Malakand and appreciated his love for education.

A statement issued from the RPO office in Swat, Sajjad Khan invited the young cop to his office and announced a cash reward for him, besides providing him an appreciation certificate to encourage him.

“The police department valued such police personnel who earn honour and dignity for the department,” he said and added that the achievement of Subhanllah was a matter of pride for the police force.