CM opposes imposition of taxes in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Opposing the imposition of tax in Malakand Division, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the ‘imported’ rulers had failed to honour their commitments of pulling the country

out of economic morass and multiplied the woes of the poor.

“The imported government has no concern with national development or the welfare of citizens. These people have come to power through regime change conspiracy and their sole aim is to abolish corruption cases against them,” he said.

“They have jeopardised the credibility of accountability institutions and the country’s future is at stake,” he added.

The chief minister threatened to stage a protest outside the National Assembly if the due share of

the province was not provided to it.

“The federal government owes Rs189 billion in arrears to the province. We will not come back until the due funds of the province are paid,” he vowed.

Mahmood Khan said the federal government wanted to sabotage the ongoing development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by withholding the rights of the province.

“The law and order in the country has deteriorated since the regime change at the Centre,” he went on to add.

The chief minister paid a daylong visit to Swat and Malakand where he inaugurated the sub-campus of the University of Swat at Dargai. He also performed the groundbreaking of seven development projects in Swat and Malakand, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.11 billion, cumulatively.

The chief minister formally performed the groundbreaking of 23km long Mankyal-Bada Sarai road in Swat, which would be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of Rs5.70 billion.

The project also includes the construction of four bridges and two rest areas at different sites. He termed this project of vital importance for the area and said the provincial government was going to establish an Integrated Tourism Zone at Mankyal, which, on completion, would promote tourism activities and generate livelihood opportunities for the locals.

Mahmood Khan also laid the foundation stone of 2.5km long Chuprial Bypass Road and 10km long Baryam to Wanai road project.

Both the roads would be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of Rs1.16 billion cumulatively.

Similarly, the groundbreaking of 57 Km long Shomozai-Kabal-Kanju-Matta-Bagh Dheri road was performed which will incur an estimated cost of Rs3.94 billion.

In Malakand district, the chief formally inaugurated a university campus at Dargai. He laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Government Technical Vocational Centre Dargai to the level of Government Polytechnic Institute and the establishment of Rescue Services 1122 Station at Dargai. Both the projects will be completed at a total cost of Rs60 million.

Talking to reporters in Swat, the chief minister made it clear that they would oppose the imposition of taxes in Malakand Division, adding that the newly merged tribal districts and Malakand Division should be declared tax-free zones for the next 10 years.