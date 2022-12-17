QAU community appeals to consider alternate routes

Islamabad : The Joint Action Committee, Quaid-i-Azam University (JAC) has demanded an urgent resolution of concerns of the campus community on the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Project which is dividing the university territory into two disjointed parts.

JAC comprising presidents and general secretaries of Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association, Employees Welfare Association and QAU Alumni Association also known as Quaideen also held a press briefing at the site of the proposed bypass inside the university land.

Addressing the briefing, the speakers wondered why the authorities do not opt for a 4-lane 3.5 kilometre long overhead road for which paper work and feasibility study was already done by National Highway Authority and was approved by Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (PEPA) also.

It may be noted that the existing Bypass Project of CDA also has around 1 km flyover starting from Jhuggi Stop on Murree Road.

The Office-bearers of QAU associations said that Bhara Kahu overhead road will not create any hurdle to shopkeepers on either side of the Murree Road.

They stressed another option that if the overhead road is not acceptable to the government, the bypass can be started from Greenline Bus Terminal near Shahdara nullah at Murree Road and can be realigned with the under-construction bypass near Bukhari House instead of starting it from Malpur.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr Aamir Ali, president, ASA, said that this is a shorter route and also addresses any concerns people may have in the existing route passing through Bhara Kahu from Kiani Road to Jhuggi Stop. He said that the proposed route also addresses the concerns of people living in Murree, Kashmir, Galiyat and New Murree. Despite being still on QAU land, it is on the borderline so will not disturb territorial integrity of the campus. The university land thus consumed can be compensated by CDA. From bus terminal, the bypass can be connected with the existing route without cutting the university into two.

After rejection of their petition by IHC on Tuesday, the faculty had started onsite teaching where students attend while sitting on the ground to mark their protest. More than a dozen classes were held here Friday. On a previous day a score of classes were also held. The peaceful protest against the construction of the bypass on the university land entered 13th day on Friday. The QAU community also holds a symbolic peace walk on daily basis from Administration Block to the bypass site.

The JAC emphasises that “we are not against any public welfare project but QAU land should not be used in such a horrific way.” It lamented that IHC provided certified copy of its short order on Friday, issued on Tuesday ‘despite our insistence.’