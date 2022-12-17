‘Govt incentivising housing, construction sectors for growth’

Islamabad : The Second Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention opened at the Pak-China Friendship Centre here on Friday afternoon not only to highlight the significance of real estate and construction sectors for the country’s economic growth and development but also to cater to the people looking out for options to own a house or invest money.

States and Frontier Regions minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood inaugurated the three-day event, which was held by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry in partnership with the Jang Media Group.

Leading real estate developers, builders and dealers, and marketing companies put up stalls at the exhibition. People, especially families, showed up in large numbers.

Minister Talha Mehmood said the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving for the country’s economic growth, and industrial development was part of those efforts.

He said many industries were linked with the housing and construction sectors, so the government was incentivising them for their development as part of plans to revive the economy.

The minister said the country needed investment for economic growth and the housing and construction sectors had great potential to attract money from within the country and abroad.

He said the real estate business interested overseas Pakistanis as well. The minister also stressed the need for improvement in tax infrastructure to facilitate investors. He later visited stalls and appreciated the housing and construction industry for helping the government revive the economy.

Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas said the event was part of his organisation’s efforts to encourage business and investment in the country, especially in the construction and real estate sectors. He said his organisation represented and protected the interests of the exhibition and business events industry and the emerging business environment.

The organisers said the event offered information and options about real estate development and investment for all segments of society.

“We [exhibition] have everything for everyone from luxury apartments to moderate-income housing to low-cost homes from credible groups,” Fahad Barlas, a founding member of the PAEI, told ‘The News’.

He said the event would also help highlight issues and challenges of the housing and construction sectors and allied industries.

Fahad said the country had a shortage of over five million houses showing that five million families didn’t have their own shelter, so more and more such events should take place to further the cause of housing.

He also said just selling shouldn’t be the only objective for real estate developers and builders and instead, they should ‘develop and deliver’ catering to the needs of people, especially those from low-income groups.

The visitors, who belonged to different walks of life, hailed the event and said they consulted stallholders on real estate investment, development and building, and got really valuable information and guidance.

They advocated low-cost housing schemes through public-private partnerships for low-income groups.

Shumaila Jehan, a housewife, said she, along with her husband, visited stalls to ask builders, developers and marketing companies about their projects in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas. She said not only did stallholders respond to her questions satisfactorily but they offered special packages suiting her family’s needs and pocket as well.

Kamaluddin Shah, a former government official, appreciated organisers for bringing leading builders and developers under one roof to offer good housing and investment options to people.