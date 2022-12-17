988 graduates get degrees at convocation

Islamabad: The Convocation for Graduates of 2022 of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) was held at Convention Centre Islamabad wherein 988 graduates including BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD in the fields of Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biosciences, Biotechnology and Microbiology were awarded degrees.

The chief guest of the occasion Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, said education plays a vital role in economic development of the country. It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development.

He said that our nation is facing daunting challenges. We should do our level best to find viable solutions to the myriad of problems that we are encountering. We should act like an educated nation to solve our problems and demonstrate our abilities to meet the challenges of the high-tech era.

Parvez Abbasi, Nishan-e-Imtiaz was the guest of honour while Mian Amer Mehmood, Chancellor presided the event.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. M. Mansoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor welcomed the graduating students for their presence in this memorable and happy occasion and declared this event as a significant milestone in their lives.