Water supply restored in Margalla Town

Islamabad: The civic agency has responded quickly on the complaint and conducted night operation to resume supply of water to the residents of the Margalla Town.

According to the details, the society representing people living in the Margalla Town submitted a complaint to the Director General of Capital Development Authority (CDA) stating stoppage of supply of water due to damaged pipelines.

“Water pipeline installed in Margalla Town (Phase II) has been damaged and it needs replacement. It is, therefore, requested to direct the concerned quarter for a change of pipeline as soon as possible in the interest of residents of the locality,” the complaint said.

Now the supply of water will be completely resumed in a day or two after replacement and repair of the pipelines.

An official said “We have replaced leaking water supply line with new pipe and the work is still underway to resume routine supply of water at Margalla Town.”

He said “A project worth Rs2.5 million has also been completed to improve water supply network besides repairing street lights and constructing new roads in Margalla Town.”

“The 2.6 kilometre long Korang Road between Margalla Town phase-I and II has also been expanded and improved to facilitate the vehicular traffic,” he said.

The official said Korang Road was in dilapidated condition due to which residents of the Margalla Town and other commuters had to face the difficulties.

In order to resolve this longstanding issue of the locality, CDA management prepared a project to widen and improve the road, he said, adding “The French consultants have paid visits to various localities and they will present their recommendations to upgrade and improve overall water supply mechanism in the federal capital.”