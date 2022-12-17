160 officers complete Motorway Police courses

LAHORE:The graduation ceremony of promotional courses of lower, intermediate and upper class courses of 160 trainee officers was held at Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura on Friday.

Commandant Training College Syed Hashmat Kamal was the chief guest on this occasion. Taimur Khan Deputy Commandant, Rana Javed CPO Admin and Toor Khan CPO were also present on this occasion. Speaking at the ceremony, Commandant Training College Syed Hashmat Kamal said professional training was provided to the officers under training. He said that 60 officers in upper class, 50 in lower class and 50 in intermediate class participated in promotional courses. Hashmat Kamal said that promotional courses increase the capabilities of officers. He further said that the officers under training have been trained on very professional and modern lines. Commandant Training College congratulated the graduating officers. He further said that the training of FIA and various provinces and Islamabad police officers in Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura shows that training is being provided here on the best professional and modern lines. Deputy Commandant Taimur Khan said that the officers receiving training should go to the field and maintain the wonderful traditions of the Motorway Police and always treat the road users with ethics and gentleness. Of In the intermediate course, APO Abdul Ghafoor got the first position, while in the lower class course, JPO Adnan Azim got the all round first position.