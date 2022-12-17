LAHORE:Pakistan Development Society of London School of Economics (LSE) is organising a special Zoom conference titled ‘Access Event 2022’ to facilitate students in Pakistan to get admission to LSE. The event is zoom based and will be held on Saturday, (today) at 3pm PST.
The Access Event is a step towards bridging the gap between the LSE and high school students based in Pakistan. LSE’s Pakistan Society aims to provide a comprehensive overview of how Pakistani students can improve their LSE application and become strong and competitive candidates in the next admissions cycle. For registration click the following link: https://forms.gle/s8LpDyoLgcfsWa9K7.
