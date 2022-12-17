LAHORE:A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was organised by PU’s Christian employees at Faisal Auditorium on Friday.

On this occasion, Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Dean Faculty of Geo-Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed Ahmed, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, Chairman Masih Ittehad Committee Chaudhry Mushtaq and a large number of Christian employees and their families participated.

In his address, Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the Christian employees of the university had played an important role in the development of the university. He said that we should participate in each other's festivals to promote the message of unity. PU VC also announced to increase Christmas Allowance by Rs1,000 this year.