Call to make economic revival road map

LAHORE:Elections are indispensable to improve the current economic situation in the country, but before that, all political parties should be asked to give their road map of revival of Pakistan’s economy and the party failed to provide it should be barred from contesting the election.

The participants of Jang Economic Session expressed these views while talking on ‘do immediate election improve the economic situation of Pakistan’. The panelists were Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Mehmood Ahmed, Amjad Ali Jawa, Amin Mazhar Butt and Sajida Mir while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema said the economy should be the most important topic in the given scenario of the country. Poverty, unemployment and inflation are increasing continuously in the country. The prices of food, transport and other commodities may increase by 51 percent, which means that there is no possibility of controlling inflation. Inflation is increasing globally but its rate is increasing faster in Pakistan.

The increase in the prices of wheat, milk, rice, ghee and other commodities has reduced the purchasing power of the people. The increasing unemployment, low productivity, the picture of poverty is very scary. An early and transparent elections are the only solution as economic conditions deteriorated due political instability.

Mehmood Ahmed said the public is fed up with this day-to-day fight between the government and the opposition. Is there any guarantee that the economy will improve after the election? The election should be held but only those political parties should be allowed to contest who give their economic roadmap and its execution plan first.

Morality is the second most important thing for a society. Those societies are destroyed who abused and put allegation on each other. We have to stop blame game and think about the society.

Amjad Ali Jawa said political parties took the election on their nerves. Will the situation improve with 3-4 months early elections? Is there a guarantee that the economy of the country will improve after election? Economic revival is not easy. Everyone knows that the situation is not good, but there is need to improve the governance. We should think about the health sector, ensuring the supply of essential medicines in the pharma sector.

The political turmoil and tension reached every house. On one hand inflationary depression and on the other hand the government and the opposition debate has been increasing depression among the people.

Amin Mazhar Butt said faculty inflation was increased by 100 percent. It is impossible for the poor man to meet the daily expenses. The debt burden, growing inflation and other problems have become serious. Actual number of the current account deficit are not public while public has to bear the burden of the wrong decisions of the rulers. Imported consignments are lying at the ports due to non-payment. There is no other solution than to go for elections.

Sajida Mir said that economy was suffering as businesses are suffering. Currently, bread, education, treatment is becoming more expensive in the country, she added. Electricity is being given to farmers at a higher price, shortage of medicine is increasing, she said. The economic problems of Pakistan are very complex. In such situation, there should be an immediate transparent election, she added. The government and opposition should work together to resolve it. A power struggle going on between the political parties but people have nothing to do with the parties. Public just want good for them, she added.