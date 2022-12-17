Govt reforming agricultural market system: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi presided over a meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Board on Friday to review issues relating to farm markets in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial agriculture minister said that the Punjab government was following the policy of reforming the system of agricultural markets, encouraging the establishment of new private markets for the convenience of the farmers. He said that the government is focusing on functionality of the uninhabited markets so that business activities could be initiated in these markets. The Provincial Minister directed DG PAMRA to improve the grading, packaging system of Badami Bagh Mandi and maintain cleanliness on a daily basis. The affairs of the market should be run under a financial model so that it can become a source of income.

He issued orders to solve the problems related to management, receipts and Artiyaans of the market by forming sub-committees. All the arrangements should be completed to keep the agricultural markets free from illegal encroachments and the schedule of market fees, commission and daily rates should be displayed at obvious places, he added. Gardezi further stated that new fruit and vegetable markets are being set up preferably near the village so that farmers do not face any difficulty in selling their produce. Earlier, DG PAMRA gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the legal, marketing, auction and receipts issues of agricultural markets.