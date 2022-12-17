Hamza flays Punjab govt for high flour price

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz, in a statement on Friday, said that the Punjab government has stopped the cheap flour scheme.

Hamza reacted to the high prices of flour in Punjab and said that the price of flour in Punjab has gone beyond the reach and purchasing power of common people has ended. He said that the flour is being sold at high prices. Wheat prices are increasing almost on a daily basis, due to which flour is becoming expensive. He further said that the government should feel the pain of the poor man and provide them immediate relief. He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf and its Punjab government is playing with the common people. Hamza said that there will be competition in the political field but first you should fulfill your basic responsibilities by providing flour to the people of Punjab.