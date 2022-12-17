Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

LAHORE:Factory Area police arrested a man for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The accused identified as Salmoon Paul had been raping the girl for three years. The accused happened to be a close relative of the victim. The accused used to take the girl to his place and seduce and rape her. A case was registered against the accused Paul on the complaint of the victim's mother.

3 SHOs suspended for misconduct, negligence: DIG Operations Lahore has suspended three SHOs for misconduct and negligence on Friday. Those suspended include SHO Mozang, SHO Batapur and SHO Manawan. He issued the orders of appointment of Chowki incharge Begum Kot SI Mohsin Shahzad as SHO Bhatti Gate. SHO Bhatti Gate SI Zia ul Haq has been closed to Police Lines. SI M Asad from Police Lines appointed SHO Faisal Town, SI Sohail Ahmad from Police Lines appointed SHO Batapur and SI Khuram Shahzad from Police Lines appointed SHO Manawan.

Two female robbers arrested: Two female members of Rickshaw Ulti Gang were arrested from Factory Area on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Rubina Khatoon and Shahin Bibi. The suspects would vomit on the passengers during travel and during hustle; the suspects would steal items from them.

Few days back, an FIR was registered by a female passenger and Mazhar Iqabal SI of Anti-Narcotics Unit was assigned the task to arrest the suspects. The investigations into the matter were underway. In another incident, Millat Park police arrested three members of a mobile snatching gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Fiyaz, Mumtaz and Zeeshan. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody.

288 road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,172 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 16 people died, whereas 1261 were injured. Out of this, 652 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 609 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Motorbikes were involved in the majority (70%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 623 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 288 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Multan with 98 victims and at third Faisalabad with 79 road accidents and 89 victims.

Foolproof security arrangements: Security of the city including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained tight on the eve of Juma tul Mubarak. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SsP to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police Officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements.

All the SsP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city particularly at masajid and religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, search and sweep operations were also conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.