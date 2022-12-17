 
Saturday December 17, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

December 17, 2022

Child of Empire

The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

