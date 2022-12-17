CITY PULSE

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested Syeda Dania Shah, widow of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, at her home in Punjab’s...
Customs personnel at Jinnah International Airport seized foreign currency and medicines by foiling smuggling bids.Syed...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking directives for the Sindh government to amend the curricula of...
The Sindh Assembly was informed on Friday that the provincial government’s information technology department would...
The Sindh High Court has observed that detaining the accused in the Orangi Pilot Project director Perween Rahman...
Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas has stressed that journalists should use the Right to Information for investigative...
Comments