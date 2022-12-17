Fake medicines

Counterfeit medicines are a significant problem in Pakistan. Most Pakistanis have no health insurance and do not make enough to afford the medications needed for more serious and complex health problems. This creates fertile grounds for the traffickers of counterfeit medicine. They present their product as the real deal while charging lower prices than the original.

Most victims are not aware they have been hoodwinked until it’s too late. The relevant authorities must become more alert to this problem as, given our economic situation, the snake-oil salesmen will find no shortage of desperate buyers.

Abdul Sattar

Kech