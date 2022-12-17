World war three?

As climate change accelerates, we will experience more natural disasters and greater shortages of food, water and habitable land. As a result, political and military tensions within and between nations will rise. We often do not focus enough on the political aspects of climate issues and how it may lead countries to take more extreme measures as basic resources become scarcer. The wars of the future may be driven by disputes over food and water.

This not only calls for countries to step-up efforts to counteract climate change but also to build a multilateral diplomatic infrastructure to manage the political problems created by climate change. Given how far global warming has already progressed, these conflicts will be inevitable and could destroy entire countries unless the right dispute-resolution mechanisms are in place.

Shah Jahan

Sukkur