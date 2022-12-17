 
Saturday December 17, 2022
Not so ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’

From promising to eradicate corruption from Pakistan, Imran Khan finds himself fast becoming its poster child. It has been quite the downfall for the PTI’s top man, with the Toshakhana case irreparably damaging the reputation on which his entire political philosophy was built. So much for being ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

