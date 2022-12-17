The right track

This letter refers to the article ‘Running goods’ (December 14, 2022) by Mansoor Ahmad. The article rightly argues that if priority is given to freight trains, a major chunk of commercial goods traffic will divert from road to rail. The article claims that this can reduce our crude oil import bill by at least 25 per cent. In addition, it would save huge expenditures on road infrastructure. However, the article’s recommendation to lease out good trains to the private sector is not practical. It was tried when railways were developed in England but failed miserably.
The English found a system of multiple private and public operators all relying on the same infrastructure led to chaos and disruptions on the tracks. In addition, our private sector lacks knowledge and experience when it comes to railway operations.
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
