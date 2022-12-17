Free, fair and transparent

Much has been made of vote rigging and other forms of voter fraud in Pakistan. This issue has been around almost as long as we have been having elections. Unfortunately, it is hard to get a grasp of the true scale of the problem due to the lack of relevant data. Hearsay and allegations have rushed into the void, making the results of every election controversial, with the losers almost always calling foul.

We need to hold our elections in a more transparent manner and ensure there is a fool-proof method of verifying voters at the polls. These measures will instil more confidence and increase participation in the democratic process.

Usama Bin Rasheed

Karachi