Free, fair and transparent

Much has been made of vote rigging and other forms of voter fraud in Pakistan. This issue has been around almost as long as we have been having elections. Unfortunately, it is hard to get a grasp of the true scale of the problem due to the lack of relevant data. Hearsay and allegations have rushed into the void, making the results of every election controversial, with the losers almost always calling foul.
We need to hold our elections in a more transparent manner and ensure there is a fool-proof method of verifying voters at the polls. These measures will instil more confidence and increase participation in the democratic process.
Usama Bin Rasheed
Karachi
Counterfeit medicines are a significant problem in Pakistan. Most Pakistanis have no health insurance and do not make...
As climate change accelerates, we will experience more natural disasters and greater shortages of food, water and...
…By now, it should be clear to all that the capitalist system has utterly failed to deliver on its promises. Rather...
From promising to eradicate corruption from Pakistan, Imran Khan finds himself fast becoming its poster child. It has...
This letter refers to the article ‘Running goods’ by Mansoor Ahmad. The article rightly argues that if priority...
This refers to the letter ‘Saving remittances’ by Malik Tariq Ali. The letter’s suggestion does not seem...
Comments