FDI falls 51pc to $430m in 5 months

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country dropped by 51.4 percent to $430 million in first five months of the current fiscal year, according to figures from the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday.

In the period of July-Nov FY22, FDI was recorded at $884.9 million.

In November, FDI stood at $82 million, compared with $158 million recorded in the same month of last fiscal year.

The financial sector attracted $141 million in FDI from global investors in July-November FY2023, which was lower when compared with $205 million in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year, the SBP’s data showed.

The investment in the gas and exploration sector dropped 57 percent to $40 million in July-November FY2023 from $93 million a year earlier. However, the investment in the power sector rose to $204 million from $160 million.

The decline in the FDI flows is driven by weak investments from China. The country brought in $102 million worth of direct investments from China in July-November FY2023. These inflows stood at $130 million a year ago.

The economy is grappling with declining foreign exchange reserves, sluggish economic growth, and political instability, so the decrease in net FDI inflows over the past five months is not encouraging.