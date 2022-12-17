Rupee weakens amid IMF delay

KARACHI: After holding ground for two days, the rupee fell against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday on an uncertainty surrounding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, dealers said.
The local unit ended at 224.94 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 224.71. It declined by 0.10 percent on a day-on-day basis. However, in the open market, the domestic currency finished at 234 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.
“The rupee lost some ground versus the US currency as investors were concerned about delays in the 9th review of the IMF bailout package,” said a foreign exchange dealer.
Dwindling foreign reserves and slowdown in workers’ remittances also weighed on the rupee, he added.
Pakistan and the IMF have been holding talks virtually but differences persist over tax collection targets, and non-starter energy reforms including hiking of gas tariff, rising circular debt, and expenditure overrun, making consensus harder to strike on a staff-level agreement in the context of the 9th review under $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). “The government is faced with severe challenges in fiscal/external account management in FY2023 and we expect FX reserves and rupee situation will remain bleak through FY2023 and beyond, until political and economic stability is provided,” an analyst at Optimus Capital in a report said.
KARACHI: Foreign direct investment in the country dropped by 51.4 percent to $430 million in first five months of the...
WASHINGTON: Like many economists, Vanguard's Joe Davis thinks the United States will experience a recession in 2023,...
KARACHI: The central bank governor said that the principles of Islamic finance could help in embracing the United...
LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company has inked a €43.76 million loan agreement with KfW Bank for...
DUBAI: Wireless operator Veon Ltd. is close to selling its tower assets in Pakistan to a consortium comprised of...
KARACHI: Weekly inflation eased 0.40 percent to touch a nine-week low despite gloomier year-on-year data and soaring...
Comments