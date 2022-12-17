NTDC signs €43.76m loan agreement with KfW Bank

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has inked a €43.76 million loan agreement with KfW Bank for financing construction of a 500 kilovolt (kV) Chakwal grid station, a statement said on Friday.

The loan signing ceremony was held at the Economic Affairs Division, Islamabad, where Sebastian Jacobi, director of KfW, Islamabad, Kazim Niaz, secretary at Economic Affairs Division and managing director of NTDC, Engr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan signed the agreement.

The construction of 500kV grid station Chakwal will take place on a swathe of land measuring 715.13 Kanal in Chakwal district. The land has already been acquired while the contractor was mobilised for construction of a boundary wall of the grid.

The grid station would help in development of industries by meeting a growing electricity demand, and also improve the power supply position in surrounding areas of Chakwal, including Chowah Saidan Shah, Gujar Khan, Dandot, Pinanwal, Talagang, Tamman, Padshahan and Chakri. Moreover, it will also help strengthen the associated NTDC and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) networks, NTDC said.

The voltage profile improvement would be beneficial, especially for the cement industries in Chakwal and would also help generate employment and business opportunities in the area, it added.

Apart from that, another grant agreement amounting to €2.4 million was signed, which was provided by the German government for capacity building in the NTDC.

It is worth mentioning that on December 15, a $189 million loan under Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program (Tranche-4) was also inked by the secretary of Economic Affairs Division and Dy. Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank, Islamabad for power infrastructure enhancement, including transmission lines and grid stations.