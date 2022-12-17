SPI eases 0.40pc WoW as tomato, ghee prices drop

KARACHI: Weekly inflation eased 0.40 percent to touch a nine-week low despite gloomier year-on-year data and soaring onion prices, as average prices of tomatoes, potatoes and vegetable ghee dropped across the country.

During the week ended December 15, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) attributed the WoW decline in sensitive price indicator (SPI) to major decrease in the prices of tomatoes (28.71 percent), potatoes (16.63 percent), eggs (2.64 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.91 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.65 percent), pulse masoor (0.61 percent), pulse mash (0.44 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.32 percent) and pulse gram (0.22 percent). However, it also noted a rise in the prices of chicken (5.89 percent), onions (4.45 percent), washing soap (2.30 percent), wheat flour (2.17 percent), rice basmati broken (2.04 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.74 percent), sugar (1.31 percent), firewood (1.27 percent) and powdered salt (1.08 percent).

Arif Habib Limited on its Twitter said, “This is the highest WoW decline after 13-Oct-2022.” SPI for the seven-day period ended December 15, 2022 recorded an increase of 29.42 percent YoY, while it was down 0.40 percent on WoW basis, it noted.

According to PBS data, on October 13, 2022, SPI was recorded down 0.57 percent WoW and up 28.44 percent YoY.

PBS compiles SPI via collecting prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 9 (17.65 percent) items decreased and prices of 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, in his note said the decline in SPI was mainly because of a sharp fall in the prices of tomatoes and potatoes. “Tomatoes are down by 60 percent from their recent post-flood peak of Rs225/kg,” he noted.

Major reason for the fall in prices was the arrival of the new crop from Sindh. To note, vegetable prices declined in December due to seasonality.

Chicken prices have increased, with expectations of a further rise in coming weeks due to a shortage of soybean meal, he said, adding, “We estimate December CPI (consumer price index) at 24.3 percent vs 23.8 percent in November 2022.”

Around 600,000 tonnes of poultry feed cargoes remain stuck at the Karachi port due to a tussle between feed importers and the Department of Plant Protection, which claims that import of modified soybean was not allowed.

Though data shows that weekly inflation was cooling down, sufferings of lower and middle income Pakistanis persist due to the overall high cost of essential commodities.

On YoY basis, massive increase has been recorded in the prices of onions (468.21 percent), diesel (70.51 percent), tea (62.61 percent), petrol (59.27 percent), eggs (53.77 percent), powdered salt (53.38 percent), chicken (52.92 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), bananas (49.45 percent), pulse moong (46.71 percent), pulse gram (44.72 percent) and mustard oil (41.08 percent).