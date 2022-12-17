Current account deficit shrinks 86pc to $276m in Nov

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed by 86 percent year-on-year in November, the central bank data showed on Friday, as strict controls, economic slowdown, and softer global commodity prices helped decrease imports.

The country posted a CAD of $276 million in November, falling from a deficit of $1.929 billion a year earlier in the same month. The deficit declined by 51 percent month-on-month. It had stood at $569 million in October.

Total imports fell 33 percent to $4.26 billion in November, while exports also dropped 18 percent to $2.23 billion.

“It’s [the contraction in the current account gap] mainly due to a fall in the trade deficit,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. Import reduction had mainly come from lower petroleum imports (benefit of lower global prices), and absence of wheat imports, he added.

During July-November, the current account deficit has contracted by more than half to $3.1 billion against $7.2 billion in the same period last year, with imports falling by $4.8 billion (-16 percent) and exports broadly unchanged, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared via its Twitter handle.

The SBP’s foreign reserves have dropped to $6.7 billion, hardly enough for a month's worth of imports, putting the country in the midst of a balance of payments crisis. While it struggles to obtain the dollars to pay off a mountain of foreign debt, the government is attempting to restart a rescue from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Saudi Arabia is being requested to provide an urgent financial help to the government.

The SBP expects the CAD will remain below $10 billion for the current fiscal year, mainly on a decrease in the price of petroleum products in the global market. Besides, the SBP has also taken policy actions that will reduce some outflows significantly.

Analysts see the CAD to be $7.8 billion or 2.1 percent of the gross domestic product in FY2023, led by the central bank’s administrative measures, demand contraction, and reduction in the global oil prices. The benefit of the decreased imports, however, will be lessened by a decline in remittances, a decline in textile and food exports, and a slowdown in the momentum of IT exports.

The continuance of the IMF programme is essential in the upcoming quarter as it will permit macroeconomic stability and open up external financing from other sources.

In FY2023, new funding from Saudi Arabia and rollovers of Chinese deposits and loans could pay for the external requirement, according to analysts.