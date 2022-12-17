Bank deposits rise 15pc to Rs22.7tr in Nov

KARACHI: Banking sector deposits rose by 15.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs22.7 trillion in November, a local brokerage house reported on Friday, with analysts attributing higher interest rates among reasons for the increase.

Deposits at banks rose by 1.4 percent month-on-month (MoM) in November, which had stood at Rs22.4 trillion in October, the brokerage stated citing figures from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP increased the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 16 percent back in November in an attempt to curb inflation in the country.

According to analysts, higher interest rates caused the average rate of return on deposits to rise. Thus, parking excess funds in the banking sector remained one of the

profitable ways to save even in the face of challenging macroeconomic conditions, including bearish stock market activity, they added.

Following the weakening of the Pakistani rupee versus the US dollar, the remittance inflows also accelerated the flow of deposits. Roshan Digital Account contributed by attracting funds to support the banking sector’s deposits.

Cash was able to stay within the banking system because of consumers' rising preference for using digital payment methods. In addition, the increase in banks’ deposits was also due to their efforts to expand branch networks and mobilise current accounts to protect net interest margins as the policy rate remains on the higher side.

Advances of banks increased 15 percent YoY to Rs11.1 trillion as of November 30, 2022, and inched up by 0.4 percent MoM in November.

The SBP, in its mid-year performance review of the banking sector for 2022, said

the ongoing economic stabilisation measures to contain an aggregate demand coupled with any significant weakening in the output and sales of major borrowing sectors might affect the demand for private sector credit.

However, the SBP expects in line with the seasonal pattern of higher credit demand in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year, and elevated input prices may lead to some increase in advances.

The banking sector has so far maintained asset quality despite an uncertain

politico-economic landscape, according to analysts.

It’s worth mentioning that banks have indicated in recent briefings that they have provided enough for any unforeseen event.

Bank’s investments jumped 36 percent YoY to Rs18.5 trillion in November. The advance-to-deposit ratio increased by 25 bps to 49 percent, while the investment-to-deposit ratio rose by 1,238 bps to 81 percent in November, the SBP data showed.