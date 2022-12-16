Swati shifted to Islamabad after cases in Sindh disposed of as C-class

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered that no cases should be registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the province in the controversial tweets case.

At the outset of the hearing, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon apologised to the court for his comments during the previous appearance.

Meanwhile, Sindh Prosecutor General Faiz Shah informed the SHC that Swati’s custody had been given to the Islamabad Police. He also added that the cases registered against the senator had been categorised as C-class. “All applications are now ineffective,” said the government lawyer, adding that the cases were registered by private citizens. “According to law, the statement of these persons was bound to be recorded,” he added. At this, Justice Karim Khan Agha lauded the Sindh government and IGP Memon for resolving the ‘problem’.

The court then directed that no further FIRs should be registered against Azam Swati in the case. It added that multiple cases were registered against Swati in different areas of the province on a single charge.

The court also directed that the C class report should also be submitted to the concerned courts in three days.

The court then disposed of the petitions filed

by Usman Swati, PTI senator’s son.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that Swati has been shifted to Islamabad and taken into the police custody. The senator was brought to the capital via a special plane from Sukkur, they added. Speaking to the media after the hearing, Swati’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan told the media that 34 cases were registered against his client in Sindh and all had now been categorised as C class.

Khan said that the C class categorisation means that the FIRs are no longer effective. He added that he contended before the court that the cases against his client be cancelled through the judicial procedure.

“Judicial procedure requires that those cases shall be disposed of by the concerned judicial magistrate,” said the lawyer adding that the police would now submit a fresh report before the concerned magistrate.