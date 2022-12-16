FIA arrests Aamir Liaquat’s widow

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested well-known televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah, FIA officials confirmed Thursday.

The officials, according to Geo News, said that FIA Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Lodhran arrested Dania during a raid. The third wife of Liaquat has been apprehended for allegedly uploading a controversial video on social media. The action was taken on the complaint of the TV anchorperson’s daughter, the officials confirmed.

Dania’s mother Salma Bibi said the police and other officials “barged” into their house and arrested her daughter. “I have come to the police station, but they are not telling me anything and Dania isn’t present here as well.” Liaquat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident and MNA passed away in Karachi on June 9. His death under mysterious circumstances came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the famous TV host for his botched third marriage.