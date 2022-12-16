Two, including army soldier, martyred in Miranshah suicide attack

RAWALPINDI: Two people including one Pakistan Army soldier were martyred during a suicide explosion in Miranshah, the ISPR reported on Thursday.
The Pakistan Army soldier Havaldar Muhammad Ameer (30) hailing from Mianwali was martyred on Dec 14 alongside an innocent civilian following a suicide explosion in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District. The explosion also left nine innocent civilians injured in the incident, it said.
