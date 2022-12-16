Even if delimitations not fixed: MQMP would still contest LG polls, says Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that holding local body elections without correcting delimitations of constituencies would be pointless, but despite that the party would participate in the polls

“No matter what the situation is, we will participate in the elections. if our objections regarding census and delimitations were not removed, we would be free in taking any decision. This would not benefit the Pakistan Peoples Party because after the polls a group will form the local government that will create problems for the PPP.’

Talking to journalists in an informal meeting held on Thursday, he said the briefing given by the government on the economic situation is encouraging. It is hoped that Pakistan will come out of the economic crisis soon. He said that the government has accepted our demands about the unfair census. The work on the digital census will be started very soon. This time the population of Karachi will be counted correctly, the MQM convener strongly hoped.

He said that with our efforts, two universities will soon be established in Karachi, including a women’s university for which Government APWA College for Women or Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women will be selected. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that K-4 water project will be completed soon.