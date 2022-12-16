Greater investment in family planning stressed

Islamabad: “Population growth and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are intrinsically linked, and fertility decline could work like magic for Pakistan in achieving all the SDGs”.

This was stated by Romina Khurshid Alam, Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs at the launch of the Monograph on Population and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its Linkages in the Pakistani Context. The monograph focuses on how the effective awareness and spread of family planning methods can impact directly and indirectly in a cost-effective manner on attainment of several SDGs.

Romina Alam said that provincial and national parliamentarians need to join hands in improving access and information of family planning services, as they represent the public and can be instrumental in reaching out to local communities. “We need to follow the footsteps of Muslim countries who have successfully lowered their fertility rate. Targets of education, nutrition, sustainable environment and gender equality cannot be achieved if rapid population continues to grow at the current pace”, she added.

The launch event organised by the Population Council in collaboration with the National SDGs Secretariat and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was well attended by the members of SDGs Taskforce, federal and provincial parliamentarians, government officials, representatives of UN agencies, donors, civil society organizations and media. In her welcome remarks, Dr. Zeba Sathar, Country Director Population Council said “Being the fifth most populous country in the world, the impact of population dynamics like population size, its distribution and rate of growth are critical in the attainment of all the 17 SDGs in more than one way in Pakistan.

Current annual population growth rate of 2 percent raises serious concerns, especially in the post pandemic era and aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent floods. Keeping in view the grave impact of population density on both the pandemic and the recent floods, the need to prioritize population management has become more relevant and pressing than ever before”.

Pakistan can be better positioned to achieve the SDGs if policy makers prioritize family planning in policies, programs, and funding. “By investing in a fertility decline through a robust family planning program, we can significantly reduce the numbers of people in poverty; divert resources to improving maternal and infant survival, nutrition, educational attainment,” added Dr. Sathar.