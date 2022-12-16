Commission meeting of NCRC held

Islamabad: The fifth Commission Meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) was convened on Thursday, at the Secretariat of the Commission, as stipulated under Section 3(1) of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017 (XXXII of 2017). She apprised the participants about the completion of NCRCs' first term of operations, and the progress of the programme as per NCRC mandate and discussed the way forward.