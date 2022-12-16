QAU onsite teach-in to protest Bhara Kahu Bypass

Islamabad: The peaceful protest against the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Project on the Quaid-i-Azam University land entered on the 12th day.

The faculty, staff, students, and QAU Alumni Association started the “Onsite Teach-In” at the construction site since Tuesday when IHC rejected their petition. Students attended the classes at the protest site to register protest and minimise academic loss.

The QAU community demands an urgent resolution of concerns on the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Project dividing the university land. A symbolic peace walk was also organised here Thursday by the Joint Action Committee, comprising representatives of academic, officers, employees, and Alumni Association who showed strong reservations about the bisection

of the Campus.

The participants highlighted that the QAU community is not against any public welfare project, however, the university land should not be used. The bypass should be realigned as per the original plan. They said that the project would split the university’s land into two non-communicating parts which is not acceptable. The QAU Joint Action Committee comprising all relevant stakeholders, including the Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association, Employees Welfare Association and QAU Alumni Association recently released a fact sheet on important issues about QAU land and the ongoing Bypass Project. According to the Fact Sheet, the Bypass project has far-reaching implications for the university, it violates the sanctity of the only National University of the country, it bisects the campus into two noncontagious barricaded parts, it separates the entire front of the university on Murree Road from rest of the main campus thus diminishing any chance of having a dedicated road access (from Murree Road) for the university, it is detrimental to the natural environment of the university area including extremely valuable Botanical Garden, it violates the master plan of the university including sites reserved for National Research Centres, it consumes about 600 kanals of precious land rendering significant additional land unusable, while leaving about 2000 kanals of most precious (front) university land at the mercy of land encroachers, and in the last but not the least, it destroys the peaceful academic and research environment by sowing the seeds of discord and unrest amongst students, faculty, alumni and employees of the university.

All the stakeholders, in a statement, hoped that their genuine concerns would be adequately addressed and legitimate interests of Pakistan’s only national and top-ranked prestigious higher education institution, established in the name of the Founder of Pakistan, would be safeguarded.