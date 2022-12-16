IT firm reiterates support to govt

ISLAMABAD: VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, during his 2-day visit to Pakistan, has reiterated the group’s full support towards the government’s #DigitalPakistan vision.

He appreciated the support extended by the PTA and the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoITT) to prioritize the provision of connectivity to every Pakistani given the current macroeconomic challenges. The Jazz Pakistan has crossed $10.3 billion investment in Pakistan.

“Continuous investment from the VEON is committed to strengthening Pakistan’s digital ecosystem,” it was stated in an official statement issued by the Jazz Pakistan here on Thursday.

During meetings with ICT industry stakeholders, a VEON delegation highlighted that the telecom industry’s financial health is severely impacted due to an unprecedented rise in the cost of operations: primarily fuel, electricity, interest rates, constantly increasing USD pegged spectrum installments, and most recently severe damages caused to critical digital infrastructure by floods to the extent that now it threatens the very survival of the telecom sector.

On this occasion, CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim said the telecom operators seek urgent policy intervention for staggering of licence payments over 10 annual installments instead of five, and suspension of industry’s annual contribution towards the Universal Service Fund and Ignite.”