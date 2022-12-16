Two held for selling stolen mobile phones after changing IMEI numbers

Karachi: The Steel Town police on Thursday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in selling stolen and snatched cell phones after changing their IMEI numbers.
Zeeshan and Ausaf were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Steel Town neighbourhood. Police said both the suspects were running a network that used to change the IMEI numbers and software of stolen and snatched mobile phones before selling them.
According to police, Ausaf used to bring stolen mobile phones to Zeeshan who owned a mobile phone shop and changed their IMEI numbers before selling them. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the suspects had changed the IMEI numbers of more than 400 mobile phones so far. Two laptops, 15 mobile phones, and multiple USBs were recovered from their possession.
More than five million suspected cases of malaria have so far been reported from the flood-affected areas of Sindh,...
ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Tajikistan President Emomali...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested well-known televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah,...
RAWALPINDI: Two people including one Pakistan Army soldier were martyred during a suicide explosion in Miranshah, the...
MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated the recently completed development projects and performed...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench in Abbottabad has dismissed all the 20 writ petitions filed against...
Comments