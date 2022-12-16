Two held for selling stolen mobile phones after changing IMEI numbers

Karachi: The Steel Town police on Thursday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in selling stolen and snatched cell phones after changing their IMEI numbers.

Zeeshan and Ausaf were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Steel Town neighbourhood. Police said both the suspects were running a network that used to change the IMEI numbers and software of stolen and snatched mobile phones before selling them.

According to police, Ausaf used to bring stolen mobile phones to Zeeshan who owned a mobile phone shop and changed their IMEI numbers before selling them. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the suspects had changed the IMEI numbers of more than 400 mobile phones so far. Two laptops, 15 mobile phones, and multiple USBs were recovered from their possession.