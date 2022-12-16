UAE govt will continue to serve people of Pakistan, says consul general

Karachi: The United Arab Emirates consulate in Karachi on Wednesday organised an event on thalassemia awareness with the support of Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Sindh Minister Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah attended the event. UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi was also present on the occasion.

Renowned actor Javed Sheikh, industrialist Zubair Motiwala, and other citizens of Karachi also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Memon praised the efforts of Afzaal Thalassemia Foundation and said it was serving patients suffering from diseases like thalassemia across the province. He thanked the UAE government, especially the consul general, saying that the UAE consulate was engaged in welfare work in Sindh.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the awareness event was important. He said thalassemia was a fatal disease, which was spreading rapidly, and there was a need to provide free treatment facilities to the patients. Shah said he was grateful to the UAE government and prayed that Allah Almighty may increase the courage of the supporters of Afzaal Foundation so that the free treatment facilities for thalassemia patients could continue.

UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi said Pakistan is our second home, and the UAE government will continue to serve the people of Pakistan. At the end of the ceremony, the consul general presented commemorative shields to the provincial ministers.