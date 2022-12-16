Asim Khan enters Wakefield semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the semifinals of the $10,000 Wakefield PSA in the United States on Thursday.
Second seed Asim beat eighth seed Mark Broekman from England 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 in 47 minutes in the quarters.
Now, he will play against fourth seed Daniel Mekbib from Czech Republic in the semis.
However, fifth seed Ashab Irfan lost to third seed David Baillargeon from Canada 7-11, 12-10, 5-11, 4-11 in 51 minutes in the quarters.
LAHORE: Former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir has joined the Federation for International Cricketers’...
LAHORE: Former South African cricketer Johan Botha has been named as the head coach of the Karachi Kings for the...
TOKYO: Women refereeing at the men’s World Cup for the first time “opened up possibilities” and must be built...
CHITTAGONG: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with both bat and ball as India plunged Bangladesh into serious...
AL KHOR: Antoine Griezmann said France were staying grounded after the defending World Cup champions defeated Morocco...
BERLIN: Disgraced former tennis superstar Boris Becker was flying to Germany on Thursday after his release from a...
Comments