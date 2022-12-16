Asim Khan enters Wakefield semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the semifinals of the $10,000 Wakefield PSA in the United States on Thursday.

Second seed Asim beat eighth seed Mark Broekman from England 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 in 47 minutes in the quarters.

Now, he will play against fourth seed Daniel Mekbib from Czech Republic in the semis.

However, fifth seed Ashab Irfan lost to third seed David Baillargeon from Canada 7-11, 12-10, 5-11, 4-11 in 51 minutes in the quarters.