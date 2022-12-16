 
December 16, 2022
Sports

Sana Mir joins FICA as independent director

By Our Correspondent
December 16, 2022

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir has joined the Federation for International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) as its independent director.

The decision was announced following a full Board meeting held via video conference on Thursday.

