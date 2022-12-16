Sana Mir joins FICA as independent director

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the semifinals of the $10,000 Wakefield PSA in the United States on...
LAHORE: Former South African cricketer Johan Botha has been named as the head coach of the Karachi Kings for the...
TOKYO: Women refereeing at the men’s World Cup for the first time “opened up possibilities” and must be built...
CHITTAGONG: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with both bat and ball as India plunged Bangladesh into serious...
AL KHOR: Antoine Griezmann said France were staying grounded after the defending World Cup champions defeated Morocco...
BERLIN: Disgraced former tennis superstar Boris Becker was flying to Germany on Thursday after his release from a...
