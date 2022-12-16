NA body deplores PCB’s indifference

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) expressed grave concerns over the non-professional attitude of the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they were unable to provide requisite information to the committee despite repeated directions.

The committee deemed it a matter of privilege and directed that Chairman, PCB may attend the next meeting in person failing which the Committee would take it at appropriate forum for due course of action.

The Committee highly appreciated the Sports Policy introduced by the present Government. The Committee however, directed that M/o IPC may give a comprehensive briefing to the Committee before submitting it to cabinet for its final approval so that good suggestions of the committee could be incorporated accordingly.

The Committee constituted a new four-members Sub-Committee headed by Ms. Wajiha Qamar, MNA to examine the overall performance of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and facilities provided to cricketers in National Cricket Academy Karachi, National Cricket Stadium, Karachi and to float proposals for the revival of Niaz Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad with the help of Local Parliamentarians.